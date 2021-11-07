Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and secure a playoff spot

MLS
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the New York Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville on Sunday and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

The seventh-seeded Red Bulls (13-12-9) play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville (12-4-18) will host to sixth-seeded Orlando City.

Fabio volleyed a cross by Cristian Casseres Jr. to himself and then beat goalkeeper Joe Willis from point-blank range to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the opening seconds.

Hany Mukhtar responded for Nashville by blasting a free kick from just outside the area on the left side that appeared to deflect off a Red Bulls player into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51