Wondolowski scores 170th career goal, San Jose tops RSL 4-3

SANDY, Utah (AP)Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 4-3 on Saturday.

San Jose (10-13-10) has won back-to-back matches at RSL for the first time in club history after winning on May 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt Lake (13-13-6) had its club record seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Chris Wondolowski scored in first-half stoppage time, for his 170th career goal, to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Wondolowski has scored 13 career goals against Real Salt Lake, joining Landon Donovan as the top goal scorers against RSL since they joined MLS in 2005.

Cowell made it 3-1 in the 69th, his first since July 3, and Jackson Yueill gave San Jose a three-goal advantage in the 79th.

Damir Kreilach scored his 16th goal of the season in second-half stoppage time for the second most single-season goals in club history. Alvaro Saborio scored 17 in 2012 and Jeff Cunningham had 16 in 2006.

