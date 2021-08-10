Moeen Ali recalled by England for 2nd test vs India

LONDON (AP)England has recalled experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali for the second test against India at Lord’s that starts on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Moeen has played 61 tests for his country but in only one in the last two years, against India in Chennai almost six months ago.

”He will join the test party later today and train this afternoon with the squad,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

England, outplayed for long periods of the drawn series opener in Nottingham, believes Moeen can re-balance the side in the continued absence of fellow all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

The second test is part of a five-match series.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports