Mohammed scores 14 to lift Georgetown past American 79-57

WASHINGTON (AP)Aminu Mohammed had 14 points and nine rebounds as Georgetown rolled past American 79-57 on Tuesday night.

Dante Harris had 13 points for Georgetown (1-1). Donald Carey added 12 points and six assists. Timothy Ighoefe had 11 rebounds.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points for the Eagles (2-1).

