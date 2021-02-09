Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP)Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The deal did not include last year’s experimental rule to extend the designated hitter to the National League or expanded playoffs. After allowing 16 teams in the postseason last year instead of 10, MLB had proposed 14 for this year before withdrawing that plan last month.

Last year’s expanded playoffs agreement did not come together until hours before the season’s first pitch.

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.

MLB anticipates the changes will be subtle, and a memo to teams last week cited an independent lab that found the new balls will fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Five teams also plan to add humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 MLB stadiums equipped with humidity-controlled storage spaces.

A person familiar with the note spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the memo, sent by MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword, was sent privately. The Athletic first reported the contents of the memo.

-By AP Sports Writer Jake Seiner.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, avoiding arbitration. He will make $3 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022, and both years are guaranteed.

Ohtani had asked for $3.3 million for the upcoming season, and the Angels had countered with $2.5 million. Instead of going to what would have been a difficult, complicated arbitration hearing because of Ohtani’s two-way talents and the pandemic-shortened season, the sides reached a deal that extends up to his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2023.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner.

The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal.

The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion has appeared in 2,025 games for St. Louis since breaking into the majors in 2004, third on the franchise list behind Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289).

Molina is a career .281 hitter with 160 home runs, but he’s best known for his defense. He trails only Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10) for most Gold Gloves by a catcher.

NFL

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) – The Green Bay Packers are giving Joe Barry a third chance as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday he was making Barry defensive coordinator and Maurice Drayton special teams coordinator. LaFleur already had indicated during a Zoom session with reporters last week he was promoting Drayton to special teams coordinator.

Barry has nearly two decades of experience as an NFL assistant coach. He previously worked as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions (2007-2008) and Washington (2015-16).

NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno resigned Monday, citing personal and health reasons.

The 58-year-old Bayno was hired by former coach Nate McMillan in 2016 and was kept on staff by new coach Nate Bjorkgren following McMillan’s firing last summer.

Bayno recently took a leave of absence, telling The Indianapolis Star he was struggling with the recent deaths of both his parents as well as issues involving the recent social unrest.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder, another setback for a 7-footer off to his best start as a pro.

The Bulls said Monday an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – Brent Vigen, who recruited Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to North Dakota State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Wyoming, was hired Monday as head coach at Montana State.

Vigen was associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming for the past four seasons.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Dakota State from 2009-13. The Bison won three straight FCS championships from 2011-13. Vigen followed coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming in 2014.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new eight-year contract through 2028 after leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game and a New Year’s Six bowl.

The Cyclones are coming off their most successful season in school history. They were 9-3 overall and first in the Big 12 at 8-1. They lost to Oklahoma in the conference championship game, then beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and were No. 9 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has been suspended from the team after his arrest in Pullman on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The freshman started all four games for Washington State last fall.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the 19-year-old de Laura was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge early Saturday.

AUTO RACING

BRACKLEY, England (AP) – Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will stay with Mercedes for a ninth season after signing a one-year deal, the team said Monday.

Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles – moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer players have ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that runs through the 2027 season.

The MLS Board of Governors also approved the agreement Monday.

The agreement reached Friday night gives the players their full salaries this season and extends the current CBA for two seasons. The union had proposed a one-year extension through 2026.

OBITUARY

Marshall Cassidy, who served as the New York Racing Association’s lead race caller throughout the 1980s, has died. He was 75.

Cassidy died in his sleep Sunday at his home in Saratoga Springs, New York, according to longtime friend Glen Mathes, who spoke to Cassidy’s wife, Maryellen.

Cassidy served as backup announcer during much of the 1970s to Dave Johnson and Chic Anderson. He took over after Anderson’s death in 1979.

He was the sport’s most prominent announcer in the 1980s. Besides working at Aqueduct, Belmont Park and Saratoga, Cassidy called races on television for ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN. He was succeeded at NYRA by Tom Durkin in 1990.

