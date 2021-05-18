Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP)Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels.

The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday, vowing to contribute to the defending World Series champions as a first baseman, a pinch-hitter and a veteran mentor. He’ll wear a No. 55 jersey in Dodger Blue after sporting a red No. 5 with the Cardinals and the Angels throughout his first two major league decades.

Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game against Cleveland after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said after his team’s 7-4 victory that Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) – Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.

Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) – Colgate football coach Dan Hunt is leaving to ”address personal issues” following an unspecified ”violation of university policy not involving students.”

The school said Monday the decision was reviewed by the athletic department and had the support of the administration and board of trustees.

Hunt had been with the program since 1995 and had been head coach since succeeding Dick Biddle in 2014. Hunt’s teams went 40-33 overall, 27-11 in the Patriot League, and 3-2 in Championship Subdivision playoff appearances.

OLYMPICS

The U.S. government is holding on to nearly $3 million earmarked for the World Anti-Doping Agency, with plans to pay only if it sees ”real progress and a path for more substantial future reforms” out of the global drug-fighting organization.

The White House drug-control office delivered an updated report to Congress on Monday in advance of WADA meetings scheduled for later this week.

The report comes some 11 months after the U.S. first threatened to withhold its 2021 payment to WADA, which normally would have been delivered in the first quarter of the year. The $2.93 million accounts for about 7.3% of WADA’s $40 million budget.

SPORTS BROADCASTING

NEW YORK (AP) – Marv Albert is retiring after the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career spanning nearly 60 years.

Albert will call the series for TNT. He has been with Turner Sports for 22 years, 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer.

Albert, known for his signature ”Yes!” call, has covered everything from football and boxing to hockey, baseball and tennis.

But he is linked most to basketball, having called 13 NBA Finals and 25 All-Star Games for NBC and Turner, along with the Dream Team’s romp to the gold medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

SOCCER

CARY, N.C. (AP) – Izzy D’Aquila made her attempt and Santa Clara claimed the NCAA College Cup championship on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Florida State on Monday.

Two of Florida State’s penalty attempts hit the post, opening the door for 11th-seeded Santa Clara, which last won a national title in 2001.

Jenna Nighswonger scored for top-seeded Florida State in the 63rd minute but Kelsey Turnbow tied it with a goal for Santa Clara in the 84th. The Broncos prevailed 4-1 on penalties.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organization’s vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.

Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23. That prompted state and regional officials to express a vote of no confidence in Keller’s leadership. Keller offered an apology which he said Koch did not accept.

SWIMMING

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) – Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke Monday.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

COURTS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Zion Williamson’s name has surfaced in court documents that are part of a lawsuit filed against Adidas by another player who was at the center of the federal investigation into college basketball and never got the opportunity to play in college.

According to the documents, an employee of the apparel maker allegedly funneled money through his company to Williamson’s family while the New Orleans Pelicans star and former Duke All-American was in high school.

The lawsuit was filed by Brian Bowen II, who initially signed with Louisville and then later with South Carolina. Bowen became entangled in the federal corruption investigation into the sport when his father accepted payments for his son to play for Louisville.

Bowen sued in November 2018 and listed Christopher Rivers among the defendants.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel four years ago.

The suit, filed last week in Kelowna, British Columbia, alleges Virtanen took the woman to a hotel in West Vancouver in September 2017 and assaulted her as she repeatedly said no and pleaded with him to stop.

Virtanen’s agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Dozens more men are suing Ohio State over the university’s failure to stop sexual abuse and misconduct decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss.

They echo claims filed previously by over 400 men, many of whom allege they were groped during required medical exams or while seeking treatment for unrelated ailments. New claims from at least 41 plaintiffs were filed in two federal lawsuits on Friday and one on Monday, which marked two years since a report from a law firm investigation concluded university employees were aware of concerns about Strauss as early as 1979 but didn’t stop him.

