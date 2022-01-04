Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Antonio Brown’s latest messy departure from an NFL team, the Buccaneers, was not about an injury, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Yes, the Buccaneers are moving on from Brown, whose NFL career is on hold yet again after another in a series of incidents, including two women accusing him of sexual assault in 2019.

But Arians dispelled the notion that Brown stormed off the field Sunday – tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at the Jets’ MetLife Stadium – after refusing to go back in because of an ankle injury that had sidelined him for several weeks.

Twice, Arians was asked about Brown claiming he was hurt. Both times, the coach answered ”No,” that Brown didn’t tell him he was injured.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said the organization is ”hopeful” that Kyrie Irving could make his season debut Wednesday at Indianapolis, ”but no determinations have been made yet.”

Irving has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which makes him ineligible to play home games under a New York City vaccine mandate. The Nets initially rejected the prospect of having Irving play only road games before reconsidering when a COVID-19 outbreak depleted the team’s roster.

Asked what would be the determining factors in Irving’s return, Nash said, ”how he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to come back.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team.

Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Houston and neither player played in the second half.

The Athletic and other media outlets reported, based on sources, that Porter and Wood were called out at halftime by assistant coach John Lucas.

Wood did not start the game and only played 8 minutes before he was benched.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NBA has rescheduled all 11 games that were postponed in December for virus-related reasons and either shifted the times or dates of 10 other games to help accommodate those changes.

Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by the postponements or future adjustments, all of which were revealed Monday.

There are now seven teams that have at least one stint of playing four games in five nights: Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Miami, New Orleans and Denver. The original NBA schedule didn’t call for any such stretches, though it was unavoidable with the changes.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) – Outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring after 15 major league seasons.

The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets. He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and five RBIs in 44 at-bats for the Mets’ top farm team.

Detroit selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft.

Maybin had a .254 career batting average with 72 homers and 354 RBIs for the Tigers (2007, 2016, 2020), Florida/Miami (2008-10, 2018), San Diego (2011-14), Atlanta (2015), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston (2017), Seattle (2018), the New York Yankees (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Mets.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools.

The freshman added he had not ruled out staying with the Sooners, but within hours of Williams’ announcement, Oklahoma might have found his replacement.

Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who had committed to transfer to UCLA last month, posted on Twitter that he was instead planning to go to Oklahoma.

Williams, a former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who was recruited to Oklahoma by then-head coach Lincoln Riley, revealed his intentions on social media.

He passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 435 yards and six scores in 2020, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season.

OLYMPICS

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The U.S. Olympic speedskating trials will be held without fans or media because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

US Speedskating made the announcement Monday, just two days before the start of the trials at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.

The trials, which conclude on Sunday, determine the long-track team that will represent the U.S. at the Beijing Games. The short track squad was set last month at separate trials in Salt Lake City.

SOCCER

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC’s new head coach.

LAFC confirmed Cherundolo’s hiring Monday as the replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise’s history.

Bradley and LAFC agreed to part ways late last year after the club missed the MLS playoffs for the first time. Bradley was quickly hired as Toronto FC’s coach and sporting director.

HOUSTON (AP) – Paulo Nagamura was hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo on Monday.

An MLS midfielder from 2005-16, the 38-year-old Brazilian replaces Tab Ramos, who was fired in November.

Nagamura joined Kansas City II’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2017 and was head coach of the second-tier team for the past four seasons. His team finished 15th in the 16-team Eastern Conference last year with four wins, 20 losses and eight draws.

SWIMMING

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – USA Swimming has canceled its first major meet of the year because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The TYR Pro Swim Series meet had been set to run from Jan. 12-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Colorado-based national governing body said Monday it wanted to prioritize the health and safety of its athletes, staff and event volunteers.

OBITUARY

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) – Jud Logan, a four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who was also a successful college track coach at Ashland University, has died. He was 62.

The school announced his death on Monday. No cause was given, but Logan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia since 2019.

Logan spent the past 17 years coaching at Ashland, where his athletes won 59 individual national indoor and outdoor championships. Ashland won three straight NCAA Division II men’s titles from 2019-21 under Logan.

A Kent State graduate, Logan competed in the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000 Olympics. He was a captain on the 1992 team in Barcelona, Spain.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports