WORLD SERIES

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night – Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.

Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard had been scheduled to start for Philadelphia before the rainout.

NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves.

The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30.

Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers were able to sign Tucker to the full mid-level exception and House to the bi-annual exception because star guard James Harden declined his $47.4 million option and agreed to be paid about $14.5 million less this coming season to give the 76ers flexibility in signing players.

If Harden had opted in before his June 30 deadline, Philadelphia would have had a much more difficult time finding the money to lure free agents.

NHL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks’ loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months.

The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this season for the rebuilding Ducks, who snapped a seven-game skid Sunday night by beating Toronto.

Drysdale recorded four goals and 28 assists as one of the NHL’s youngest players last year. He made his league debut as an 18-year-old in March 2021, scoring eight points in 24 games to finish that season.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

CHICAGO (AP) – Mana Shim, a former player for the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. under-23 national team, will chair the U.S. Soccer Federation’s taskforce to prevent the abuse and harassment of women that was found to be systemic in the sport.

The USSF created a participant safety taskforce following a report issued Oct. 3 by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

Five of 10 coaches in the NWSL in 2021 were fired or stepped down amid allegations of misconduct, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

Shim, 31, was a midfielder for the Portland Thorns (2013-17) and Houston Dash (2018-19) and also played for Japan’s Iga Kunoichi in 2015 and Sweden’s Vaxjo in 2017. She made four appearances for the U.S. under-23 team in 2012.