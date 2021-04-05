Monmouth U promotes Jeff Stapleton to athletic director

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP)Monmouth University is promoting deputy athletic director Jeff Stapleton to replace Marilyn McNeil as head of the department.

University president Patrick Leahy announced the promotion on Monday, saying it would be effective in July.

Stapleton has spent the last 31 years at Monmouth. McNeil announced her retirement earlier this year after 28 years at the helm of the Hawks.

”What impresses me most about Jeff is his vision for the future of Monmouth Athletics, in particular his commitment to providing high-quality, equitable and inclusive opportunities for our coaches and their student/athletes,” Leahy said.

Stapleton has overseen the development and construction of several fields and facilities for the school’s mid-major Division I athletics. The Hawks are members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.