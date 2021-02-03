Monsanto carries East Tennessee State past Mercer 70-64

Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to abandon a popular tradition in which fans break into a ''war chant'' while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk.

Local groups have long argued that the team's chop tradition and even its name itself are derogatory to American Indians, yet the national attention focused for years on the Washington football team's use of the name Redskinsand the cartoonish Chief Wahoo logo, long the emblem for the Cleveland Indians baseball team.But in the past year, those teams have decided to ditch their Native American-themed monikers, and the defending champion Chiefs are generating more attention due to a second consecutive appearance on the sport's biggest stage.