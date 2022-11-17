MISSOULA, Mont (AP)Josh Bannan scored 23 points as Montana beat St. Thomas 78-59 on Thursday.

Bannan added 17 rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies (1-2). Aanen Moody scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Brandon Whitney recorded 12 points and was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

Andrew Rohde led the way for the Tommies (2-2) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Blue added 10 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Ahjany Lee finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.