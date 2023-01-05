GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Jubrile Belo scored 17 points as Montana State beat Northern Colorado 77-56 on Thursday night.

Belo added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7). Great Osobor added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Darius Brown II shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (5-10) were led by Langston Reynolds, who recorded 12 points. Brock Wisne added 10 points for Northern Colorado. Dalton Knecht also recorded eight points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.