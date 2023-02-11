WASHINGTON (AP)Bo Montgomery had 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against American on Saturday.

Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot League). Will Batchelder shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Gerrale Gates was 6 of 19 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Colin Smalls led the way for the Eagles (15-10, 7-7) with 16 points. Matt Rogers added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for American. In addition, Johnny O’Neil finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.