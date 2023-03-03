Josh Wolff wants his Austin FC players to use their upset defeat to MLS new boys St. Louis City to push them as the season goes on.

Austin made it all the way to the Western Conference finals last season before losing to eventual MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC, and headed into this campaign with high expectations.

But they were stunned 3-2 by expansion side St. Louis on opening weekend in front of a packed Q2 Stadium as Joao Klauss scored an 86th-minute winner.

Wolff hopes Austin can utilise the shock loss to spur them on later in the campaign, telling reporters: “This will make us better.

“It hurts in the short term, but in the long run, it’ll be a good reminder for us.”

On Saturday, Austin will host CF Montreal, who also fell to defeat in their opening match of the season when they were beaten 2-0 by Inter Miami.

That was the first match under new head coach Hernan Losada after Wilfried Nancy, who led L’Impact to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, left for the Columbus Crew.

Losada feels his team must focus on their own game against Austin, rather than worrying about what their opponents will do.

“We want to obviously prepare play based on what we know about our opponents,” Losada said. “But we don’t want to change too much.

“At the end of the day, we still want to play our own game and our own distinct style.

“It’s up to the players to be ready and grab this opportunity with both hands.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Sebastian Driussi

Driussi scored Austin’s first goal of the season on against St. Louis and has now scored in five straight, and 10 of his last 11 home MLS matches (including playoffs), totalling 13 goals in those games. He will be looking to carry on that red-hot form against Montreal.

CF Montreal – Romell Quioto

The Honduras international was his team’s top scorer last season with 15 MLS goals, but he drew a blank as Montreal slumped to defeat last time out. Will he be able to get back to scoring form against the Verde and Black?

MATCH PREDICTION – AUSTIN WIN

Austin won the first and only meeting between these two teams when they ran out 1-0 road winners last season.

Montreal saw their run of seven successive away wins come to an end last time out, and their 3-2 victory at Houston Dynamo in August was their first in Texas, having lost of drawn their previous 14 visits.

Wolff’s men, roared on by their home crowd, should have enough to earn all three points here, despite their disappointing result last time out.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Austin: 47.6 per cent

Montreal: 25.6 per cent

Draw: 26.8 per cent