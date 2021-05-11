Montreal-Inter Miami Preview

Phil Neville was left “raging” by a late decision that went against Inter Miami in their draw with Atlanta United, but accepts that his side need to play better against CF Montreal.

Inter were denied a strong penalty appeal late on against Atlanta for Brad Guzan’s foul on Victor Ulloa after Lewis Morgan had earlier cancelled out Josef Martinez’s opener.

Neville’s men have drawn successive games and are unbeaten in three since an opening-game loss to Los Angeles Galaxy, though the Englishman can see room for improvement.

“Atlanta were the better team in the first half,” he said on the back of the 1-1 draw. “We played too cautiously in terms of our press.

“In the second half, I saw a team that was prepared to do anything in the game, certainly in terms of not losing it. But I’m raging because we should have had a penalty.”

Montreal are level with Inter on five points from four matches, but they are winless in three after going down 2-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps last time out.

Although the Canadian side are without a goal in back-to-back games, head coach Wilfried Nancy is not laying the blame at the feet of his attacking players.

“It’s not all about the forwards. It’s about the fact the players who are in front of the net should be able to finish the action,” he said.

“We’re struggling a bit for the moment, but I stay confident. This is a collective situation.

“If we don’t have chances I’m going to be very upset about the situation. But we have had a lot of chances. Now, we have to be better in front of the net. We’re going to work on that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Lewis Morgan

Morgan was praised by Neville for his display against Atlanta, the Scotland international scoring his side’s equaliser and proving an all-round nuisance for the opposition.

He was directly involved in 10 shots in that 1-1 draw – four attempts of his own and six chances created – and will be looking to build on his maiden MLS goal in this clash with Montreal.

CF Montreal – Bjorn Johnsen

Montreal’s goal drought has coincided with the absence of Mason Toye, who is again set to sit this match out with a thigh problem.

Johnsen missed a couple of good opportunities against Vancouver, but Nancy has faith in his forwards and the Norway international will likely have another chance to shine here.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Montreal beat Inter Miami 2-1 in the lone meeting between the teams in October 2020. Bojan scored the first goal before assisting Maximiliano Urruti’s winning goal.

– Inter followed up a season-opening loss to the Galaxy with a win and two draws, making this the third time the club have gone unbeaten in three consecutive matches. Miami have never gone four straight games without defeat in their brief MLS history.

– Montreal’s defeat to Vancouver ended a three-match unbeaten run, which is the club’s longest in a single season since April 2019 (also three straight).

– Inter winger Morgan’s 67 shots and 75 chances created are the most in the club’s MLS history (including playoffs), with his 142 shot involvements more than double any other player (Rodolfo Pizarro is next with 66).

– Montreal failed to score against Vancouver on Saturday, ending an MLS record streak of 22 consecutive away matches with at least one goal being scored (including playoffs).