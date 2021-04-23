Montreal-Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC coach Gary Smith was in a positive mood after his side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in their MLS season opener, as he looks for that extra bit of quality heading into Saturday’s contest with CF Montreal.

A club-record 31 shots was not enough for Nashville to claim a win over FC Cincinnati, though they did at least clinch a point after going down 2-0 within 12 minutes.

Game two sees them host Montreal, who beat Canadian rivals Toronto FC 4-2 in their opening fixture.

“The only thing that was really missing was a little bit more quality,” Smith said after Nashville’s draw with Cincinnati. “But look, if we’ve got to score three goals every game to win a game, then I’ll be telling you it won’t be too often. Two goals should win a game.

“The guys showed an incredibly good attitude to overcome such a difficult start, and to be perfectly honest, I think the two goals were very well-crafted. We had an absolute hatful of opportunities to have gone on and won the game.”

Djordje Mihailovic got on the scoresheet on his Montreal debut, but knows his new team cannot get too far ahead of themselves despite a thrilling victory over one of MLS’ best sides over recent seasons.

“We know how good we can be and it’s the confidence within the group that’s gonna bring us success or failure,” Mihailovic said.

“As of right now, the confidence is really through the roof. We can’t let it get too high because we know it’s just one game out of 34 and all our focus should be on the next game against a really strong team.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Daniel Lovitz

Daniel Lovitz was directly involved in 11 (three shots, eight chances created) of Nashville’s attempts on goal against Cincinnati, the most by any player in the opening week of matches this season.

CF Montreal – Zachary Brault-Guillard

Wing-back Zachary Brault-Guillard played a key role in two of Montreal’s goals against Toronto, setting up an early opener and helping to craft the fourth goal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Mason Toye scored Montreal’s first goal of the season after just 2 minutes, 32 seconds, the fastest opening goal of a season in Montreal’s history and the fastest opening goal of a season in MLS since Will Bruin scored in 63 seconds for Houston Dynamo against New England Revolution in 2014.

•Lovitz’s role in 11 attempts is the most by a Nashville player in a single match in the club’s MLS history.

•Montreal have scored in 21 consecutive away matches, regular season and playoffs, the longest such streak in MLS history.

•Nashville attempted 31 shots in their draw with Cincinnati, equaling the most taken by any team in a match last season (New York City FC – 31 vs DC United).

•Nashville beat Montreal 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams in October 2020 in New Jersey. Randall Leal – who was on target against Cincinnati – scored the game’s only goal in the 33rd minute.