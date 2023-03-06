BOISE, Idaho (AP)Aanen Moody scored 28 points to propel Montana to an 83-74 victory over Idaho State on Monday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Moody added seven assists and five rebounds for the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (17-13). Brandon Whitney scored 18 on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line. Josh Bannan pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Bengals (11-21), the No. 5 seed, were led by the 31 points of Brock Mackenzie. Austin Smellie and Kolby Lee both scored 10.

Moody scored 14 in each half. The game was tied at 34 at halftime.

Montana will play Northern Arizona in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks knocked off top-seeded Eastern Washington to advance.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.