Moore hits late 3, lifts Oakland past Vermont 63-61

Posted: / Updated:

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Jamal Cain had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Oakland edged past Vermont 63-61 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Jalen Moore sank a go-ahead 3-pointer for Oakland with 10.7 seconds left. Moore finished with 21 points and Trey Townsend had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oakland (3-2). Micah Parrish added seven rebounds.

Ryan Davis had 24 points for the Catamounts (3-2). Finn Sullivan added 12 points and six rebounds. Ben Shungu had 10 points and seven rebounds.

