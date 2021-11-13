No. 2 UCLA shakes off No. 4 Villanova in OT, 86-77

LOS ANGELES (AP)Johnny Juzang scored 25 points and No. 2 UCLA overcame a 10-point, second-half deficit before taking control in overtime to beat fourth-ranked Villanova 86-77 on Friday night.

Jules Bernard banked in a jumper that tied it at 67 with 30 seconds to go to force overtime, when cheering, chanting fans in Pauley Pavilion remained on their feet until the final buzzer.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 21 points and 13 rebounds and Bernard finished with 16 points for UCLA (2-0).

Jermaine Samuels scored 20 points and Collin Gillespie scored 18 points to lead Villanova (1-1).

The game was the earliest matchup by date between AP top-five teams at a campus site in the history of the poll that began in 1948-49, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It also was the first nonconference matchup between two top-five teams in Pauley Pavilion since March 1, 1992, when then-No. 4 UCLA lost to top-ranked Duke.

NO. 3 KANSAS 88, TARELTON 62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points and Kansas beat Tarleton to run its winning streak in home openers to 49 straight.

Christian Braun added 15 points, Remy Martin had 14 and Jalen Coleman-Lands 10 for the Jayhawks (2-0), who got all they could handle from the Texans (0-2) after cruising past Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Tarleton was within 63-50 with about 6 1/2 minutes left before the Jayhawks pulled away down the stretch.

Shamir Bogues had 20 points and Montre Gipson had 19 for the Texans.

NO. 7 PURDUE 92, INDIANA STATE 67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points, Zach Edey added a career-best 22 and Purdue routed Indiana State.

Ivey also had eight rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers posted their first 2-0 start in three years. Edey had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Cooper Neese led the Sycamores with 15 points. Cameron Henry had 10 for Indiana State (1-1), which suffered its first loss under new coach Josh Schertz.

NO. 8 BAYLOR 87, INCARNATE WORD 60

WACO, Texas (AP) – Matthew Mayer scored 14 points, LJ Cryer had 13 and Baylor beat Incarnate Word in its season opener while celebrating its national championship from last season.

Heralded freshman Kendall Brown debuted with 13 points after watching as Mayer, Cryer and other returning players (along with some former players) receive championship rings during a pregame ceremony.

Josh Morgan scored 17 points and RJ Glasper added 16 for the Cardinals (0-2), who opened with a loss at home to Texas State.

NO. 9 DUKE 82, ARMY 56

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help Duke beat Army, backed by the return of the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy fans for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.

Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-0), who were coming off Tuesday’s season-opening win against No. 10 Kentucky in New York.

Duke jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed, but had issues stretching out a big lead on the pesky Black Knights (1-1) before stretching it out late. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 100, ROBERT MORRIS 60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and Kentucky blew out Robert Morris in its home opener.

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for the Wildcats (1-1). Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris (0-2).

NO. 11 ILLINOIS 92, ARKANSAS STATE 53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Coleman Hawkins had 17 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and four assists, and No. 11 Illinois overwhelmed Arkansas State.

The Illini welcomed Trent Frazier (12 points) and Andre Curbelo (eight points, seven assists and four rebounds) back to the lineup.

Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves (1-1) with 13 points.

NO. 13 OREGON 86, SMU 63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Eric Williams Jr. had 19 points and five rebounds as Oregon defeated SMU. Will Richardson and Jacob Young each scored 18 points as the Ducks (2-0) shot 51.6% from the field, including 9 for 20 on 3-pointers.

Rivaldo Soares had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds – Oregon had a 39-27 advantage on the boards. Quincy Guerrier had nine points and six rebounds for the Ducks, while Franck Kepnang had seven points and six rebounds.

Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 14 points to pace the Mustangs (1-1), who shot 37.7% from the field.

NO. 14 ALABAMA 104, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 88

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to Alabama past South Dakota State.

Keon Ellis had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (2-0), which had five players score in double figures. Darius Miles had 13 and seven-foot freshman Charles Bediako scored 12 points.

Noah Freidel led five South Dakota State (1-1) scorers in double figures with 23 points.

NO. 15 HOUSTON 79, RICE 45

HOUSTON (AP) – Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and six rebounds, and Houston routed Rice.

Sasser finished 8 of 16 from the field and connected on 5 of 9 on 3-pointers as the Cougars (2-0) jumped out to a 44-15 halftime lead.

Travis Evee scored 11 points and Cameron Sheffield had 10 points to lead Rice (1-1).

NO. 17 OHIO STATE 84, NIAGARA 74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half.

Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes (2-0).

Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara (0-2), which stayed in the game until the final minute. Sam Iorio had 18 points and Jordan Cintron scored 17.

NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA 94, BROWN 87

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – RJ Davis scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 19 North Carolina battled through 40 minutes of relentless competition from Brown.

Armando Bacot had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (2-0), who trailed by as many as seven points and never led by more than eight.

Dan Friday had 21 points and five assists for Brown, which built its biggest advantage late in the first half and led 50-47 at halftime. Nana Owusu-Anane scored 20 points for the Bears.

NO. 22 AUBURN 93, LOUISIANA-MONROE 65

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Jabari Smith had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to beat Louisiana-Monroe.

K.D. Johnson scored 18 points and Chris Moore added 16 for Auburn, both coming off the bench to spark the turnaround for the Tigers (2-0).

Trey Boston scored 16 point for the Warhawks (0-2), who led by as many as eight points in the first half and by four early in the second before Auburn went on a decisive 22-5 run.

NO. 25 VIRGINIA 73, RADFORD 52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment.

The Cavaliers (1-1) used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Virginia was beaten at home by Navy on Tuesday night.

Bryan Hart led Radford (1-1) with 12 points.

—

