PHILADELPHIA (AP)Justin Moore scored 21 points and Amari Williams hit the only field goal in overtime as Drexel beat Delaware 77-74 on Saturday.

The teams scored a combined five points in the extra period. Jyare Davis, who tied the game with a free throw at the end of regulation, scored Delaware’s lone point from the line in overtime. Williams put the Dragons in front for good with his jumper with 3:15 left and Luke House added a pair of free throws late.

Moore added five rebounds for the Dragons (12-8, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association). House added 19 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Williams was 7 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-10, 3-5) were led in scoring by Davis, who finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Delaware. In addition, Cavan Reilly finished with 15 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Drexel visits N.C. A&T while Delaware visits Hampton.

