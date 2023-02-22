SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Isaiah Moore’s 22 points helped South Alabama defeat Texas State 76-67 on Wednesday night.

Moore added seven assists for the Jaguars (16-14, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). Owen White was 3-of-7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to add 11 points. Kevin Samuel shot 3 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bobcats (13-17, 6-11) were led in scoring by Brandon Love, who finished with 18 points, three steals and three blocks. Mason Harrell added 11 points for Texas State. In addition, Drue Drinnon finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams wrap up their regular seasons Friday. South Alabama visits Louisiana-Lafayette while Texas State hosts Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.