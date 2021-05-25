More than 20,000 fans allowed for Spain-Portugal friendly

MADRID (AP)More than 20,000 fans will be allowed at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for Spain’s European Championship warm-up match against Portugal on June 4, Madrid officials said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time fans will be allowed in top-level soccer games in the community of Madrid. A limited number of fans had already been allowed in some first-division matches during the last two weeks in regions where the coronavirus pandemic was more under control.

Officials said there will be a series of health safety measures in place for the match at the 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano, which will be filled to 30% of its capacity. There will different time slots for the arrival of fans, and they will have to wear masks at all times. Smoking, eating and drinking will not be permitted on the stands.

It will be Spain’s first warm-up match ahead of next month’s European Championship. It will next play Lithuania on June 8 at the Butarque Stadium in Leganes, just outside Madrid.

The Wanda Metropolitano was empty on Sunday for an event in which Atletico Madrid was handed the Spanish league trophy after winning the title a day earlier.

The last time fans were allowed at Atletico’s venue was in a Spanish league match against Sevilla on March 7, 2020.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports