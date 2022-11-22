MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Kalil Thomas’ 21 points helped Morehead State defeat Kentucky State 114-49 on Tuesday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Eagles (3-3). Branden Maughmer shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Jalen Hawkins recorded 18 points and was 6 of 14 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

The Thorobreds (0-2) were led by Montrell Jacobs, who posted 17 points. Jalon Andrews added eight points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.