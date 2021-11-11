Moreno leads E. Kentucky over Ohio Valley 103-74

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Michael Moreno had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky rolled past NAIA-level Ohio Valley 103-74 on Thursday night.

Russhard Cruickshank had 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-0). Braxton Beverly added 13 points. Jomaru Brown had 12 points. Tariq Balogun tied a career high five blocks.

Cooper Robb, whose 21.0 points per game entering the contest led the Colonels, finished 1-for-5 shooting.

Andre Leavell had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Scots and Ken Martin scored 14.

