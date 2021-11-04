Morgan State halts 9-game slide, tops Delaware State 20-14

BALTIMORE (AP)Neil Boudreau threw a 72-yard pass, Alfonzo Graham broke off a 70-yard run and Morgan State turned two big plays into back-to-back early touchdowns to defeat Delaware State 20-14 on Thursday night.

Morgan State (1-8, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) broke a nine-game skid that stretched back to the final game of the 2019 season. And the Bears did it against the MEAC’s top defense.

Boudreau threw for 210 yards and the Bears rushed for 168 yards against Delaware State, which led the MEAC in total defense, allowing a conference-low 117.5 rushing yards per game. He teamed with Marcus Thomas on the 72-yard TD.

Romello Kimbrough took off on a 21-yard touchdown run on his first carry, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, scoring the game-winner.

Jared Lewis connected with Trey Gross for a 39-yard touchdown pass, pulling Delaware State (4-5, 1-2) within 20-14 with 7:15 remaining in the game. In the first half, Michael Chris-Ike rushed from the 1, capping a 15-play, 85-yard drive.

Lewis passed for 42 yards in the first half but finished with 116 and rushed for another 51. The Hornets reached the Morgan State 15, 26 and 12 on three second-half possessions but turned the ball over on downs each time.

On their final drive, Lewis was tackled for no gain at the 12 on third down and threw incomplete on fourth down, hurried by Morgan State’s Darrius Outlaw. Outlaw and Elijah Williams were credited with the third-down tackle.

