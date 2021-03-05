Morgan’s late free throw sends E. Michigan past W. Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Noah Morgan scored 11 points and sank 1 of 3 foul shots with a second left to send Eastern Michigan past Western Michigan 64-63 on Friday night.

Yeikson Montero scored 20 points for the Eagles (6-12, 3-11 Mid-American Conference) as they ended their eight-game road losing streak. Bryce McBride scored 14 points and Ty Groce added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Josiah Freeman had 17 points for the Broncos (5-16, 4-12). Greg Lee added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Titus Wright scored 12.

