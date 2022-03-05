ABILENE, Texas (AP)Mahki Morris registered 18 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Tarleton State 61-56 on Saturday night.

Tahj Small had 17 points for the Texans (14-17, 9-9 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Freddy Hicks had 13 points.

The Wildcats (20-9, 11-7) improved to 2-0 against the Texans for the season. Abilene Christian defeated Tarleton State 77-63 on Feb. 12.

