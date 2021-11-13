Morsell leads Marquette over New Hampshire 75-70

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Darryl Morsell had a career-high 26 points as Marquette defeated New Hampshire 75-70 on Friday night.

Justin Lewis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette (2-0). Oso Ighodaro added 12 rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (1-1). Nick Guadarrama added 15 points and seven rebounds. Qon Murphy had 10 points.

