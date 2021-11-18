Mosley carries Missouri St. past Sam Houston St. 77-55

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Isiaih Mosley had 21 points as Missouri State romped past Sam Houston 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Gaige Prim had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Missouri State (2-1). Ja’Monta Black added 15 points. Keaton Hervey had 11 points.

Jarren Cook had 12 points for the Bearkats (1-2) as did Savion Flagg.

