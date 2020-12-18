Moukoko, 16, sets Bundesliga record but Union beats Dortmund

BERLIN (AP)Youssoufa Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal-scorer on Friday but couldn’t prevent Borussia Dortmund losing at Union Berlin 2-1.

Moukoko, aged 16 years, 28 days, equalized with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

”We have to congratulate the young 16-year-old on his goal. It’s something special,” Union captain Christopher Trimmel said.

It was Moukoko’s second milestone in the German capital.

”I had my Bundesliga debut in Berlin ( vs. Hertha on Nov. 21 ) and today also my first goal. The feeling is indescribable,” Moukoko said in an Instagram post.

Union recovered, and Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header to a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played.

”We’re on the right path,” said Trimmel, who drew with Bayern Munich 1-1 last weekend and followed on Tuesday by drawing at Stuttgart 2-2. ”Many people said we’d struggle with the absences of (injured forwards) Max Kruse and Joel Pohjanpalo. But we’re a team. It’s fun.”

Dortmund had been hoping for its second win in two games under Terzic, who replaced the fired Lucien Favre on Sunday. Terzic started with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Tuesday but his team was forced to make mistakes by Urs Fischer’s well-organized home side. Fischer had two empty spots on his substitutes’ bench due to injuries.

The first big chance fell to Union’s Taiwo Awoniyi when Mats Hummels did just enough to put him off.

Terzic evidently told his players to pressure their opponents for they pressed and harried any time Union’s players had the ball.

Gio Reyna’s pressure on Friedrich set Moukoko on his way. He teed up the unmarked Jadon Sancho but the England forward fired off-target.

A mistake from Thomas Meunier almost proved costly for the visitors. Awoniyi was thwarted by a fine save from Roman Burki and Cedric Teuchert fired over the unguarded goal on the rebound. Sheraldo Becker had another great chance some 10 minutes later but shot weakly at Burki.

Moukoko came closer than anyone before the break when he crashed a shot off the right post.

Awoniyi finally broke the deadlock from close range in the 57th when Grischa Promel headed on a corner, but Moukoko equalized three minutes later with a rocket inside the left post after being played in by Raphael Guerreiro.

Then Dortmund’s defense left Friedrich free to head in the winner.

”We have ourselves to blame for our defeats,” Hummels said after his team’s fifth league loss.

Union fans outside set off fireworks to celebrate. The game – like all others in the Bundesliga – was played without supporters present due to coronavirus restrictions.

