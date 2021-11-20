Mount St. Mary’s beats Robert Morris 74-70 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Nana Opoku recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 74-70 overtime win over Robert Morris on Friday night.

Jalen Benjamin had 19 points for Mount St. Mary’s (2-3). Mezie Offurum added 18 points. Malik Jefferson had 14 rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 18 points for the Colonials (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Kahliel Spear added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Green III had 11 points.

Deandre Thomas hit a 3-pointer for Mount St. Mary’s with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to make it 63-all and force overtime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51