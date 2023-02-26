LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Jalen Benjamin scored 15 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Rider 63-58 on Sunday.

Benjamin was 6 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Mountaineers (11-19, 7-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dakota Leffew scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Mervin James finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Broncs (15-12, 12-6). Tariq Ingraham added 11 points and six rebounds for Rider. Dwight Murray Jr. also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.