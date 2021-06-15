Muguruza, Azarenka win opening matches at German Open

BERLIN (AP)Former Grand Slam champions Garbine Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber were among the winners in the first round of the German Open on Tuesday.

Muguruza saved both of the break points she faced in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sorana Cirstea. That sets up a second-round meeting between Muguruza and Elena Rybakina.

Back on court after reaching the French Open quarterfinals last week, Rybakina won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Shelby Rogers.

The seventh-seeded Azarenka had to break back twice in the second set on her way to a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Andrea Petkovic.

Another experienced German player awaits Azarenka in the second round after Kerber swept past qualifier Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova eliminated the eighth-seeded Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2 in a first-round match lasting two-and-a-half hours. Her next opponent is qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

