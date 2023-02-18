HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Kyrese Mullen got to the basket with 28 seconds left to give Hampton the lead and the Pirates added 3 of 4 from the line to preserve a 75-72 win over Drexel on Saturday night.

Russell Dean scored 23 points and added six assists for the Pirates (7-22, 4-12 Colonial Athletic Association). Mullen scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Amir Nesbitt was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Pirates ended a five-game slide with the win.

Yame Butler led the way for the Dragons (15-14, 9-8) with 30 points and six rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Drexel. Luke House also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Hampton hosts Monmouth and Drexel hosts Northeastern.

—

