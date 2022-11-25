NEW ORLEANS (AP)Justin Mullins scored 27 points as Denver beat New Orleans 77-76 on Friday.

Mullins finished 12 of 14 from the field for the Pioneers (6-1). Tommy Bruner scored 19 points and added five assists. Marko Lukic was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Omarion Henry led the way for the Privateers (2-4) with 17 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 16 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Johnson had 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.