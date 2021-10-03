Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

WATFORD, England (AP)Watford fired Xisco Munoz after less than a year in charge on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard is the 14th manager to leave the club in a decade. His dismissal came with Watford 14th in the standings with seven points from the opening seven games – the last a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

”The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving,” Watford said.

The 41-year-old former Valencia and Real Betis winger took charge at Vicarage Road last December after previously coaching Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia.

He guided Watford back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season. Watford, which is owned by the Italian Pozzo family, said the appointment of a new manager was ”imminent.”

KFXK Fox 51