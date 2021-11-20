Murphy lifts Columbia past Mount Saint Vincent 87-62

NEW YORK (AP)Liam Murphy had 26 points as Columbia easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 87-62 on Saturday.

Murphy shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 14 points for Columbia (2-2). Zavian McLean added 11 points.

Dan Porcic had 14 points for the Dolphins. Kelvin Turner-Harris added 10 points. Elijah McKenzie had three blocks.

