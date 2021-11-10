Murray carries Long Beach St. over Idaho 95-89 in OT

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Joel Murray had 28 points as Long Beach State topped Idaho 95-89 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Colin Slater had 16 points for Long Beach State. Jordan Roberts added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Hampton had 16 points and five assists.

Trevante Anderson scored a career-high 26 points and had eight assists for the Vandals. Mikey Dixon added 16 points. Rashad Smith had 12 points.

