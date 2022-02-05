LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Joel Murray tossed in 25 points and Colin Slater scored 20 to lead Long Beach State to a 78-65 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Murray made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but sank all 12 of his free throws for the Beach (12-9, 7-1 Big West Conference), who have won eight straight. Slater buried 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Freshman Jadon Jones added 12 points, six rebounds and a career-high five steals.

Kobe Sanders made 5 of 10 shots from beyond the arc and scored a career-high 22 points for the Mustangs (5-15, 1-7). Alimamy Koroma pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Camren Pierce scored 11 off the bench.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25