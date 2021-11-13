Murray State romps to 28-10 win over Southeast Missouri St

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)DJ Williams ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns, Damonta Witherspoon rushed for 113 yards and a score and threw a TD pass and Murray State breezed to a 28-10 victory over Southeast Missouri State in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

Witherspoon connected with Jake Saathoff on a 25-yard halfback pass on the first possession for Murray State (5-5, 2-3) for a 7-0 lead. Williams ran 58 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead on their second possession. Kenny Doak kicked a 36-yard field goal to get the Redhawks (3-7, 3-2) within 14-3 at quarter’s end. Murray State went up 21-3 on Williams’ 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter. After Geno Hess raced 56 yards for a score to pull SEMS within 21-10, Witherspoon scored on a 7-yard run to put the Racers up 18 at halftime. There was no scoring in the second half.

Williams completed 10 of 17 passes for 175 yards with two interceptions for Murray State. The Racers piled up 252 yards on the ground and finished with 452 yards of offense.

CJ Ogbonna completed 15 of 29 passes for 234 yards with one pick for the Redhawks. Hess rushed for 111 yards on 20 totes.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25