Mushila scores 21 to lead Texas A&M-CC over UTSA 77-58

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Isaac Mushila had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated UTSA 77-58 on Sunday.

Mushila shot 9 for 11 from the foul line for the Islanders (4-1). Myles Smith added 11 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 21 points to lead the Roadrunners (3-3), while Dhieu Deing scored 11.

