CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Isaac Mushila had 20 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 91-61 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Mushila had eight rebounds for the Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland Conference). Terrion Murdix scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Ross Williams recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Cisse finished with 22 points for the Cardinals (6-9, 0-2). Incarnate Word also got eight points and six rebounds from Niki Krause. In addition, Davante Dennis had seven points.

NEXT UP

These teams will face off again on Saturday.

