Muszynski lifts Belmont over Kennesaw State 64-53

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski had 25 points as Belmont defeated Kennesaw State 64-53 on Wednesday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (6-1). Caleb Hollander added eight rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (3-3). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and six rebounds. Brandon Stroud had eight rebounds.

Belmont plays Tennessee State on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State plays Samford at home on Saturday.

