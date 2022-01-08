Muszynski scores 20 to carry Belmont past UT Martin 81-55

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Nick Muszynski had 20 points as Belmont won its seventh straight game, romping past UT Martin 81-55 on Saturday.

Muszynski hit 10 of 12 shots. He added four assists and three blocks.

Ben Sheppard had 13 points for Belmont (12-3, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 12 points and eight assists. Even Brauns had three blocks.

UT Martin scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Chris Nix had 17 points for the Skyhawks (6-9, 2-1). Bernie Andre added 15 points.

KJ Simon, the Skyhawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 18 points per game, scored nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.

