CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Nick Muszynski had 21 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Southeast Missouri 81-72 on Saturday.

Muszynski made 9 of 10 free throws.

Luke Smith had 14 points and seven assists for Belmont (22-5, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ben Sheppard added 12 points. Will Richard had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Manny Patterson scored a season-high 20 points for the Redhawks (11-15, 6-7). Phillip Russell added 16 points. Nygal Russell had 14 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Belmont defeated Southeast Missouri 102-62 on Jan. 6.

