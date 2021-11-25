Muszynski scores 31 to lift Belmont over Drake 74-69

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)Nick Muszynski had a career-high 31 points as Belmont narrowly beat Drake 74-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Ben Sheppard had 17 points for Belmont (4-2). Will Richard added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Grayson Murphy had eight rebounds and six assists.

Tremell Murphy had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Tucker DeVries added 12 points. Roman Penn had 12 points. Garrett Sturtz had six points and 11 rebounds.

