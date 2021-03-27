Mystic Guide wins 25th edition of Dubai World Cup

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP)American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

Mystic Guide recorded a third successive victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners’ blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow’s back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and ’19.

Mike Stidham’s 4-year-old, sent off the 6-4 favorite with Luis Saez onboard, prevailed by 3 3/4 lengths from Japan’s Chuwa Wizard.

”It’s a totally different atmosphere here, and horses have to be able to handle it,” Stidham said. ”It’s not easy for an American horse to come over and do it.”

Godolphin’s Magny Cours, trained in France by Andre Fabre, was third.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51