Nani scores in 87th, Orlando City beats Atlanta United 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martinez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

GALAXY 4, TIMBERS 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring with a bicycle kick in the 27th minute and the LA Galaxy beat Portland.

Jeremy Ebobisse tied it for the Timbers (6-8-1) two minutes later, but the Galaxy (9-6-1) retook the lead for good in the 34th minute on Victor Vazquez’s header from behind the 6-yard box.

Steve Clark conceded a penalty to Kevin Cabral, and Sacha Kljestan converted from the spot in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. Samuel Grandsir capped the scoring for Los Angeles in the 56th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, CREW 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat Columbus.

Valentin Castellanos, Keaton Parks and Santiago Rodriguez also scored for NYCFC (8-5-2). Pedro Santos scored on a penalty kick for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.