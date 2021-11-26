Nani’s 2022 option declined by Major League Soccer’s Orlando

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Nani’s 2022 option was declined by Major League Soccer’s Orlando on Friday, allowing the 35-year-old forward to leave on a free transfer.

Nani scored 28 goals and had 23 assists in 84 matches over all competitions in three seasons.

He had a base salary of $2,333,333 this year and total compensation of $2,486,250, including a prorated share of his signing bonus.

The Portuguese star has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15, 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-15), Fenerbahce (2015-16), Valencia (2016-18) and Lazio (2017-18). He had 24 goals in 112 appearances for Portugal from 2006-17.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51