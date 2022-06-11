NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Joe Willis made six saves for Nashville and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the San Jose Earthquakes in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Nashville (6-4-5) and the Earthquakes (3-6-6) each had 11 shots. Nashville had five shots on goal and the Earthquakes had six.

Nashville hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, while the Earthquakes will visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

